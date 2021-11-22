56% of NYPD Regret Becoming Officers [Thanks to the Marxists]

















According to the New York Post, over half of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers right now wish they had never joined the force. This is according to an internal survey.

An internal NYPD survey of close to 6,000 officers found that 56 percent of NYPD cops say they wouldn’t become a police officer if they had a chance to do it all over again, as reported by the New York Post.

About 46 percent responded to the question if they feel the public disrespects them that they do and 42 percent say they don’t. When asked if they believe the public distrusts them, 44 percent said yes and 41 percent said no. A whopping 73 percent of NYPD survey participants said the public does not have a good relationship with the NYPD.

We know why that happened.

We have a communist mayor and a corrupt media to start. The police are frequently blamed for everything criminals do and the insane city council defunded them. Black Lives Matter is running the city more than the officials. Many of the members of BLM are simply gangsters.

The police are not allowed to do their jobs and have to put up with being hosed and mocked by criminals. Remember when thugs poured water on them and they couldn’t do anything. They are afraid to engage and fight crime. No one will back them against the criminals. Then there are the lawsuits.

A 20-year veteran officer said, “My retirement date is next month,” adding, “I can’t wait to run out of here.”

“The city is absolutely not safe at all. Bail reform. Criminals are being released. Everyone knows what’s going on,” he said.

The lunatic left is closing prisoners and just putting the criminals on the streets.

That’s what communism does. The Marxists –progressives – always tell you they are fighting for the common man and then when they come to power you realize they are fighting to control you.

About 79 percent said that considering the future of the city, they don’t believe New York will be safer in two years.

“New York City police officers are well past our breaking point, and Mayor de Blasio and the outgoing City Council are still piling on with policies that punish cops and erode public safety,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. “The intolerable environment and our substandard pay has every cop looking to get out as soon as they can.”

The new mayor won’t be any better. He’s never been competent. He’s already complained about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. He’s one with BLM and communism.

The NYPD was once very proud of who they are and what they accomplished. They were truly the finest. This is a terrible omen for the United States, not just New York as the communists [progressives] take over.

