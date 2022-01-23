Career Criminal Gets Bond for Setting His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire

Monster career criminal Devonne Marsh, 41, was arrested for lighting his girlfriend, who is six and a half months pregnant with twins, on fire and burning over 60% of her body, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Marsh has a long criminal record, which includes drug, guns, and assault charges, and has absconded from parole. He has warrants out for him in Macomb County and a pending case in Livonia.

Investigators say after Marsh and the woman had an argument, he allegedly doused her with lighter fluid and then ignited her.

He’s been convicted of violent crimes and dealing drugs over the past 20 years in Macomb and Wayne counties.

”How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said in a news release. “Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”

THE HORRENDOUS SCENE

According to Detroit police, officers acting on a tip went to a residence on Packard Street near Outer Drive on Jan. 14 to investigate allegations that a female was being held against her will and tortured. They discovered a 26-year-old female laying on a bed in the basement with severe burns on her legs and stomach.

She is now in a hospital in critical condition. The mom-to-be told the police what happened to her and that wasn’t easy, especially now that he posted bail in one country and is trying to get free in another.

Marsh, 42, was arrested and charged with kidnapping/abduction, aggravated/felonious assault, and violation of the controlled substance act. Despite having a lengthy criminal record, his bond was set at $50,000 or 10%, meaning he could get out of jail if he was able to post a $5,000 bond.

Marsh posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail in Wayne County, Michigan with several conditions, including being prohibited from doing drugs or going back to the scene of the crime.

Big deal.

However, he is still held on other charges in another country so he’s not free yet.

