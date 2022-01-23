Fauci’s Back to Masks for Kids and Boosters

Dr. Fauci suggests we need mask mandates for all children in schools, saying kids should only be around “people who are vaccinated.” That’s insane since the vaccines don’t prevent transmission, but his ardent followers will continue to take his lead. He succeeded in striking fear in millions of people who don’t dare defy Mr. Science’s ‘recommendations.’

Fauci also says “We may need to boost again,” as the virus is on the decline.

Mr. Science is a partisan authoritarian who has flip-flopped for two years now.

Uh, no, demon.

NEW – Dr. Fauci: “We may need to boost again.”pic.twitter.com/9vr6IUTFbN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 23, 2022

Fauci suggests mask mandates for all children in schools, saying kids should only be around "people who are vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/DKHRS88DN1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2022

