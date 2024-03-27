Cargo Ship Engineer Explains Probable Cause of Davi Crash

A cargo ship engineer in the clip below said ships get away with hiring foreign crews who don’t meet the necessary requirements. He believes the Davi crash was due to a lack of proper maintenance by the crew. He said these ships are maintained on a shoestring and rarely meet Coast Guard regulations. They use minimal safeguards.

The engineer said the public is in “blissful ignorance” of how poorly maintained these ships are. He said this was caused by human error and lack of maintenance with the crew.

He added there is no conspiracy here. This just “looks like a power outage and lack of maintenance with the crew.”

Why did Biden immediately promise to have federal taxpayers repair the bridge? Doesn’t the shipping company need to cover this, at least in part?

