Caring Pelosi of the caring party named the police bill after George Kirby

Nancy Pelosi is so concerned for the well-being of George Kirby that she named the Democrat “Police Reform Bill” after him. Who is George Kirby, you ask. We have no idea but she seems to think it’s George Floyd.

She cares sooo much. Pelosi is so caring. She really cares. Sometimes her pandering doesn’t work out.

Watch:

😂🤣😂@SpeakerPelosi says she is very proud to name the Democrats police reform bill in honor of…. “George Kirby’s”🤣 Ladies & Gentleman, the Speaker of the House😂🏆

pic.twitter.com/uo6r7zZ0c2 — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) June 26, 2020

As if that wasn’t enough, chuck Schumer called him George Taylor. They’re such phonies.

.@SpeakerPelosi & @chuckschumer, you are doing such an honorable job of honoring Floyd Taylor, I mean, George Taylor, um I mean, George Kirby…… pic.twitter.com/14ilSGrrtH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020