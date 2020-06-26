Caring Pelosi of the caring party named the police bill after George Kirby

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Nancy Pelosi is so concerned for the well-being of George Kirby that she named the Democrat “Police Reform Bill” after him. Who is George Kirby, you ask. We have no idea but she seems to think it’s George Floyd.

She cares sooo much. Pelosi is so caring. She really cares. Sometimes her pandering doesn’t work out.

Watch:

As if that wasn’t enough, chuck Schumer called him George Taylor. They’re such phonies.

  3. I know Pelosi has her particular (and annoying) mannerisms, but is it just me or is she having a hard time speaking there?

  4. Pelosi is about one week behind Biden in the mental race to the bottom……sad, really, if it wasn’t so important for our Country

