SCOTUS says no to Texas Democrats bid for mail-in voting

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the lower court and Republican state officials in Texas on Friday, refusing to allow broader mail-in voting in the state. Democrats wanted the corrupt mail-in voting expanded. They used the virus as an excuse.

The SCOTUS let the ruling of the New Orleans 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stand. It halted a federal judge’s earlier decision to permit any voter to cast a vote by mail if they were concerned about the virus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, fought the expansion of mail-in voting.

MAIL-IN VOTING IS EASILY CORRUPTED

Attorney General Bill Barr addressed mail-in voting recently.

Problems with mail-in ballots include the fact that they can be taken out of mailboxes, they eliminate private voting, a foreign country could print up millions of ballots, and so on. If anything, we should tighten up laws, he said, not compromise the integrity of the election.

He didn’t mention this example, but in Michigan, everyone is getting mail-in ballots and anyone could change the address.

Mail in fraud- other Countries making fake ballots #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Z27bUavqCf — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KarluskaP) June 21, 2020

Speaker Pelosi is gunning for the permanent electoral majority with corrupt voting. She put a large chunk of money into the relief bill for mail-in voting. Far-left Soros-funded groups demanded mail-in voting as the default.

Remember when Democrats were against it?

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020