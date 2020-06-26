Dem militia topples George Washington, Denver removes Kit Carson, Columbus

The prominent statue of Geoge Washington was torn down from George Washington University last night. The only reason to do this is they hate America and want to tear it down. Antifa are the Democrat Party militia. These people are a disgrace.

No one is protecting these statues except the President who passed an Executive Order to protect them today.

It was never about confederates or the Civil War or Black people. It’s the hate America crowd and in the absence of resistance, they’re winning.

George Washington. The vandals tearing down monuments aren’t concerned with the Civil War. They simply hate America. https://t.co/UZhxyycPPF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 26, 2020

WHAT DID KIT CARSON AND COLUMBUS DO TO THESE PEOPLE?

Instead of protecting monuments, the far-left city of Denver is dismantling them, allegedly because there are threats to damage them. They should put National Guard on them or police, but they’d rather cave to the mob. The statues coming down are Kit Carson and Christopher Columbus.

These people care nothing about our history and don’t understand it. They don’t want to understand it. They prefer the late communist Howard Zinn’s version of American History.

Kit Carson was a Union soldier and an ambassador to Native Americans out West. He helped win California from Mexico. Perhaps they heard about that and decided he’s someone new to hate.

There is no evidence Christopher Columbus ever hurt a native. But, it’s not about truth at all. It’s about destroying our history.

The base for Christopher Columbus was also removed. Obviously, fear of toppling was an excuse, and Columbus won’t come back.

There is little difference between Denver officials lying about why they are taking the statues down and savages tearing them down.

BREAKING: Kit Carson statue being dismantled in downtown Denver after threats it would be toppled as well following two others in denver. @KDVR @kwgn @AfroFrontCo pic.twitter.com/MwaSCr3enp — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) June 26, 2020

DEVELOPING: TOPPLED DENVER STATUE NOT COMING BACK? Base of statue associated w Christopher Columbus toppled overnight being destroyed. @KDVR @channel2kwgn @AfroFrontCo pic.twitter.com/9xFFlyp86H — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) June 26, 2020

PRESIDENT MAKES A MOVE TO STOP THE DESTRUCTION

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he signed a strong executive order protecting American monuments, memorials, and statues — and combatting recent criminal violence. He promised long prison terms in the EO.

The details of the order are not yet released.

Congress is just letting it all happen.

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020