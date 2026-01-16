Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is buying EVs from Communist China with 0% tariffs in exchange for canola products.

Carney claimed he reached a “landmark” trade deal with China on Friday to forge a new trade relationship between the two countries.

The deal will allow tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into the country in exchange for a break on tariffs for Canadian agricultural products, like canola seeds.

Canadian politicians had mixed responses to the agreement. Ontario’s premier said the EV deal would cost Canadian autoworkers, while his counterparts in the Prairies said it was a positive step.

Workers are equally divided. Some welcomed the news, others were unsure.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the deal, but another administration official said Canada would “surely regret” its decision.

Carney is willing to give Communist China 0% tariffs but, refused to negotiate on American tariffs. — Steadfast (@MForbes) January 16, 2026

The New York Times asked Carney if he found China a more reliable and predictable partner than the US. The question was meant to evoke a response for an article already formulated.

The Times wanted Carney to say China was more predictable and probably reliable than China. Only, he didn’t actually say that. He said that his relationship with the US is more multi-faceted, deeper, and broader, and the way Canada’s relationship with China has progressed is more predictable.

The New York Times had that article written, and they made the response fit their biased narrative.