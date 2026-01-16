Krysten Sinema Took a Married Security Guard With Her When She Left the Senate

Self-described bisexual Krysten Sinema, who left the Senate last year, allegedly took at least one married father of three with her, after allegedly having sex with a number of her male, I think male, security team members, including him.

Sex, Drugs, and Krysten

She was named in an alienation of affections lawsuit in North Carolina by the jilted wife of the married security agent, Matthew Ammel. Yes, that type of lawsuit still exists, in North Carolina at least.

Thomas M. Van Camp, an attorney for Heather Ammel, told Newsweek: “Ms. Sinema’s pursuit of Heather’s husband Matthew was intentional, calculated, relentless, and, ultimately, successful. She enticed Mr. Ammel with lavish trips and concerts, an exorbitant salary for his services, and psychedelic drugs. Her conduct evidenced a complete disregard for the Ammel’s marriage as well as the family as a whole. Heather simply seeks to hold Ms. Sinema accountable for her destructive behavior.”

The most interesting parts of the lawsuit:

Paragraph 28: … Defendant [Sinema] suggested for Mr. Ammel to bring MDMA drugs on a work trip so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.

Para 30: “Mr. Ammel attended a baseball game by himself, but messaged the Defendant during the game stating he was going to start a “f*** the troops” chant. Defendant responded stating that she would “f*** the hot ones.”

Para 35: In May 2024, Defendant started purchasing gifts for Mr. Ammel and paid for him to receive psychedelic treatment. Defendant paid for Mr. Ammel’s psychedelic treatment appointment in Nashville, Tennessee, and then flew him to Napa Valley, California, for him to provide Defendant’s security at a concert.

Mr. Ammel left his family for the sexpot ex-senator after she seduced him, or so the complaint reads.

Allegedly, she took campaign cash for some of her fun times. Some reports say the wife accused the ex-husband of being abusive. Perhaps he is no prize.

This all has to be put before a judge and it could be untrue.

Former AZ Sen @kyrstensinema sued by the ex wife of her head of security. Lawsuit could be made into lifetime movie. 🍿 Alleging she was having sex with multiple members of security team, then started affair with married husband of 3. Jet setting & lots of concerts. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ykb6iewxBY — Ellen McNamara (@Fox10Ellen) January 15, 2026

One person who commented said who would have guessed and linked to this photo: