Cartels Cut Holes in the Wall Daily, Letting Middle Easterners In

Jeff Rainworth is a citizen investigator who is following the border. He wrote on his substack that Mexican cartel members cut the border wall in several places here in Lukeville, Arizona, last night. They’ve been cutting the wall almost daily to get people through illegally.

He said the people he spoke with were from Syria and other countries in the Middle East while the US is waging an unpopular proxy war in the Middle East.

It makes sense if you’re trying to destroy the country. Why aren’t Republicans bringing Biden in for open borders and destroying the country?

Biden and his Obama and Soros advisors are taking us down in real-time economically, culturally, politically, and religiously. They’ve come for the children with anti-American, anti-white ideology in the schools while they let a world of non-white people enter, paid for with our tax dollars. They, too, will be taught critical race theory and 1619. They will be told all white people are racists.

Watch:

