Blinken Comes Up with an Israel-Hamas Solution

By
M Dowling
-
2
33

Secretary of State Antony Blinken actually said that the only solution for “sustainable peace and security” is a “two-state solution.” Hamas is out in the open, admitting they will settle for nothing less than the complete destruction of Israel, and he wants them to give these same terrorists more land.

This is crazy. His solution is what you might expect from Antony and his boss.


Save America
Guest
Save America
47 minutes ago

Mosan Yousef, son of Hamas leader speaks passionately to the uninformed protesters around the world.
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/eM1PdPq4DGr8uaHV/?mibextid=SphRi8

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

And this other state will be governed by who? Islamists?
Hey Israel, we decided to create a neighbor state filled with creatures who passionately want to shed your blood.
What morons blinky and his minions are.

