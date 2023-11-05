Blinken Comes Up with an Israel-Hamas Solution

Secretary of State Antony Blinken actually said that the only solution for “sustainable peace and security” is a “two-state solution.” Hamas is out in the open, admitting they will settle for nothing less than the complete destruction of Israel, and he wants them to give these same terrorists more land.

This is crazy. His solution is what you might expect from Antony and his boss.

“We are focused on setting the conditions for durable and sustainable peace and security. The United States continues to believe the best viable path – the only viable path – is through a two-state solution.”

–@SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/SibSg1I2yD — Department of State (@StateDept) November 4, 2023

