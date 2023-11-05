Blinken Comes Up with an Israel-Hamas Solution

Secretary of State Antony Blinken actually said that the only solution for “sustainable peace and security” is a “two-state solution.” Hamas is out in the open, admitting they will settle for nothing less than the complete destruction of Israel, and he wants them to give these same terrorists more land.
This is crazy. His solution is what you might expect from Antony and his boss.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
“We are focused on setting the conditions for durable and sustainable peace and security. The United States continues to believe the best viable path – the only viable path – is through a two-state solution.”
–@SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/SibSg1I2yD
— Department of State (@StateDept) November 4, 2023
Mosan Yousef, son of Hamas leader speaks passionately to the uninformed protesters around the world.
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/eM1PdPq4DGr8uaHV/?mibextid=SphRi8
And this other state will be governed by who? Islamists?
Hey Israel, we decided to create a neighbor state filled with creatures who passionately want to shed your blood.
What morons blinky and his minions are.