House Progressive Chair Is Worried about 2024

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is the chair of the far-left House Progressive Caucus. She told Jen Psaki on MSNBC that President Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole is in “deep trouble” ahead of the 2024 election. She saw the New York Times and Siena College poll that has Donald Trump winning in most swing states – by quite a bit.

According to the new poll, the former president leads in five swing states, with President Biden only leading in Wisconsin. Trump has a four-point lead in Pennsylvania, a five-point lead in Michigan and Arizona, and a slightly bigger lead of six percentage points in Georgia. The poll found Donald Trump was leading with a whopping 10 points ahead of Biden in Nevada, a state where a Republican hasn’t won since 2004.

“I will tell you, this is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our democratic control, which is essential to moving forward,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal has accused Joe Biden of supporting the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Jayapal, who supports Hamas, was asked whether President Biden is complicit in “genocide” due to U.S. support for Israel.

We will remember in 2024,” the “Squad” Democrat said in a video statement.

“Language also matters, and genocide is defined as the internet’s intentional destruction of an entire ethnic or religious group and a lot of people do listen to statements made by members of Congress,” Psaki said. “So I just wanna be clear; do you agree with the description of this as genocide and the president’s role in that?”

“I am not willing to say that yet,” the congresswoman answered. “But I will just tell you that Rashida is not the first person to say this. There are credible reports from agencies across the world and, you know, the United Nations has said we are hurtling towards the genocide of Palestinians. That is not an isolated view.”

