Kamala Harris found the root cause of illegal immigration!









Vice President Kamala Harris claims absurdly the root causes of the illegal alien surge at the border is the weather (climate change)! She said it’s “complex.”

This is the genius who is studying the issue and the fixes for us.

Harris, in a roundtable on the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras), said the underlying issue was “addressing the acute and root causes of migration away from that region, the reasons people flee.”

Harris claimed people don’t really want to leave their homes. She claims:

“We are looking at extensive storm damage because of extreme climate, we’re looking at drought in an area in a region where agriculture is one of the most traditionally important basis for their economy, we’re looking at what’s happening in terms of food scarcity as a result of that and in fact, incredible food insecurity, which we used to call hunger food insecurity.”

“And we are looking at, therefore, a number of issues that also relate to poverty, extreme poverty. And also there’s violence obviously coming out of those regions. When you look at the root causes, we’re also looking at issues of corruption. Again, we’re looking at the issue of climate resiliency and then the concern about a lack of economic opportunity.”

What a liar. They’re coming because BidenBama opened the borders, offered them endless freebies, and citizenship. How stupid does she think we are?

Watch:

WATCH: Vice President Harris hosts discussion on the Northern Triangle region https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/CzomRH9FNE — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2021

