Cartels & The American Pedo Cult Are Targeting Migrant Children

M DOWLING
According to reports, every single person coming illegally has a specified destination. This invasion is planned and well-funded.

The Marxist UN uses US dollars to help fund it, but leftist organizations within the country are the biggest funders.

This non-stop invasion has gone on for 3.5 years, and my guess is there are way more than ten million anonymous, unvetted people here. Democrats opened the borders and are social engineering the population into one that will vote for them in perpetuity.

Mr. Aguero, a Border expert, has found paramilitary clothing near the border. We have military coming in, and we don’t know who they are.

Trafficked drugs and women and children are the worst outcomes of this invasion.

Child traffickers drug the migrant children before they cross the border. They plan to sell them into slavery, and they drug them so they can’t ask for help.

Mr. Aguero is trying to bring awareness to this pedo culture the US is developing.

People have to become aware, and this has to stop. The cartels use children for labor and sex, and our administration won’t do a thing to stop it.

All of these traffickers claim their wives left them. The Biden-Harris regime stopped drug testing these children. It’s heartbreaking.

Go to Mr. Aguero’s X page here.

This is a crisis.


