Cartels & The American Pedo Cult Are Targeting Migrant Children

According to reports, every single person coming illegally has a specified destination. This invasion is planned and well-funded.

Do you see it? Watch until the end. These people are now inside of the United States. This is what been happening the last 3.5 years on the US southern border. pic.twitter.com/zmgRzgseyq — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) September 6, 2024

The Marxist UN uses US dollars to help fund it, but leftist organizations within the country are the biggest funders.

This non-stop invasion has gone on for 3.5 years, and my guess is there are way more than ten million anonymous, unvetted people here. Democrats opened the borders and are social engineering the population into one that will vote for them in perpetuity.

Mr. Aguero, a Border expert, has found paramilitary clothing near the border. We have military coming in, and we don’t know who they are.

Trafficked drugs and women and children are the worst outcomes of this invasion.

Child traffickers drug the migrant children before they cross the border. They plan to sell them into slavery, and they drug them so they can’t ask for help.

Mr. Aguero is trying to bring awareness to this pedo culture the US is developing.

People have to become aware, and this has to stop. The cartels use children for labor and sex, and our administration won’t do a thing to stop it.

All of these traffickers claim their wives left them. The Biden-Harris regime stopped drug testing these children. It’s heartbreaking.

Drugged Children. This is the work I do and this video was the reason I was cancelled on PayPal, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Buy Me A Coffee and Cash App. Understand that this pedo cult will try to destroy you the minute you try and shine light in to what they’re doing. If… pic.twitter.com/j1gRe5h9EG — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) October 2, 2023

Go to Mr. Aguero’s X page here.

This is a crisis.

The numbers are staggering, and they demand our attention. Over 400,000 children have vanished into the shadows, their fates unknown, under the watch of the current administration. This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a crisis, a silent epidemic of missing children that speaks… pic.twitter.com/8VjKwKQOtb — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) September 4, 2024