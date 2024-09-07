Ford Cars Might Pitch Ads to You While You Drive

They plan to charge you for extras that come with your car. Ford has some patented onboard technology that can make driving very uncomfortable. They have a patent to use systems in your car to deliver ads.

It’s called an In Vehicle Advertisement Presentation Systems and Methods. It uses destinations, where you are going, and how fast you drive to put the ads together. It plans to send audio ads while you are listening to music. If you go slow, it will send more ads, and it can tell if you like the ads by how hard you squeeze the steering wheel.

They will listen to you, and they might share the information if you use the screen that came with the car.

The patent doesn’t mean they will use it, but it’s probably an indication of where we are going.