COV Vax, Test Case for the Collective & Potential Bio-Weapon

Sentinel reported on Klaus Schwab’s idea of social responsibility a while back — we wrote about it in 2022.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is social engineering the world, and they are making a lot of progress. According to an article on the WEF website, the pandemic was a “test of social responsibility.” By that, the author might mean obedience to mandates more than responsibility.

In the 2022 article, ‘My Carbon’: An Approach for Inclusive and Sustainable Cities, the author Kunal Kumar, Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, noted three developments that move the WEFs forward to “the smart cities enabled by smart communities.”

The first development is his declaration that “COVID-19 was a test of social responsibility.” Does he mean social responsibility or subservience? His article suggests that we were experiments in a petri dish, with the elites watching to see if we would obey based on their fearmongering. They call it social responsibility because they want to make collectivism the global good.

It is one of three goals the WEF has to convince people to accept smart cities. The other two are becoming tied to technology, such as digital IDs, and accepting our role in the environment.

The drug was experimental, and the entire West and other nations were repeatedly bullied into getting the vaccines.

DIED SUDDENLY

Bret Weinstein recently spoke with Joe Rogan about the many young, vaccinated people who died suddenly and unexpectedly. The number is too large to be considered normal, and we don’t even know how many might have died from the vaccine, but were not included in reports. No one seems interested in finding out. There is a lot of money and reputations on the line.

Some studies indicate that COVID vaccines weaken the immune system, which could cause Western society to be in big trouble in the future. Someone needs to take this seriously. Fortunately, fewer people are getting the vaccine. They definitely shouldn’t give it to children. Unless they are compromised, children aren’t even in jeopardy from COVID.

There are studies suggesting the vaccine accelerates cancer.

That takes me back to the original comments from the World Economic Forum that it was a test to see if we are socially responsible, which is coded language for the collective. It looks like they weaponized COVID. It’s something we need to be aware of.

