Senate voted it’s constitutional to remove a president who isn’t in office









The Senate clowns voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to impeach a president, removing him from office when he isn't in office. That is as illogical as it sounds. They don't have the authority in any case. It's the province of the Supreme Court.

I guess we can go back and impeach George Washington for having slaves or impeach Jimmy Carter for antisemitism.

Impeachment is now a weapon and the constitution is seriously damaged.

Our political leaders are a disaster and they are ruining our country.

This is nothing but an exercise in hatred. It’s meant to margianize half the nation, nothing more.

The impeachment is making the Senate look like fools and it’s divisive. There is no need to do this, and it’s not uniting us.

As Bill O’Reilly said today — The entire Democrat party is a propaganda outfit now — the entire party.

President Trump did not realize the gravity of the riot as it was taking place. He reacted as if it was far less serious than it actually was. The rioters behaved criminally.

The groups that stormed the Capitol were fervant Trump supporters and anarchists of the right and left.

THE TRIAL

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats, including Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who had previously voted “no” on the question.

“Trump’s team was disorganized … they did not talk about the issue at hand,” he told reporters. “As an impartial juror, I’m going to vote for the side that did the good job.”

Does he think the Democrats are being fair and impartial?

The others were the usual fake Republicans Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Pat Toomey (Penn.) and Ben Sasse (Neb.)

The Arguments

Lead impeachment manager Raskin played a professionally edited video montage of Trump speaking at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, followed by footage of the violent mobs ransacking the Capitol. Some of the rioters were heard chanting, “”We are listening to Trump, your boss!”

The video cut out the president’s words to march “peacefully and patriotically.”

The managers had a good presentation, but Trump’s team was weak.

Trump’s lead counsel Bruce Castor opened his arguments at 3 p.m. with praise for the impeachment managers’ “outstanding presentation,” adding that no member of the Trump team will voice anything but condemnation of the rioters on Jan. 6.

WTH!

Castor argued Democrats got what they want with the vote going for Biden, so that should be the end of it. Schoen argued that Trump as a private citizen cannot be removed from a presidency he does not occupy.

The whole thing is a farce and a clown show. The military in D.C. is part of the show and cost us half a billion dollars so far and they are not needed.

