Cat dead 12 years gets a ballot

No voter fraud? We are always told there is no voter fraud. Explain that to this Atlanta woman whose dead cat received a ballot.

A family in Atlanta received a mail-in voter-registration for their dead cat Cody. The cat has been dead for 12 years.

Libs: “ThERe wOn’T Be aNY eLEctION FrAUd!!!1” Also Libs: [Registers cats to vote] https://t.co/DdSDc9xMYx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 10, 2020

IN W. VA A MAIL CARRIER ALTERED BALLOTS

In West Virginia, a mail carrier, Thomas Cooper, 47, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted election fraud and one count of “injury to the mail,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia, the NY Times reported.

He altered primary ballot request forms. They know of eight alterations.

An investigator with the state attorney general’s office spoke with the voters, who confirmed that their ballot requests had been altered, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

Eventually, that investigator and a U.S. postal inspector questioned Mr. Cooper, who, according to the affidavit, held a U.S. Postal Service contract to deliver mail in the three towns where the eight voters reside: Onego, Riverton, and Franklin.

The alterations looked obvious and affected only a tiny fraction of the state’s more than one million voters. At one point in the interview, Mr. Cooper was asked if he was “just being silly” when he altered the ballot requests. According to the affidavit, he replied, “Yeah” and said that he did it “as a joke.”

A joke?

Voter fraud will be a big problem in this election.