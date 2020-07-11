President Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence

Earlier today, President Trump told the press that Roger Stone was treated very unfairly. Stone was due to report to prison by July 14th and said he was praying for a pardon from the President. President Trump made the move to commute his sentence after Stone’s last appeal was denied earlier today.

Stone has been treated very unfairly at times. He was a target because he supported President Trump during the coup. Stone is his own worst enemy, however, and he wouldn’t stop speaking out carelessly and aggressively.

The FBI raided the aging Stone’s home in the wee hours as armed agents came to arrest him with guns drawn, which was so unnecessary. The agents called CNN so they could film the event.

President Trump commuted his 40-month sentence. Stone was told by an Appeals Court today that his appeal was denied and he had to report to prison on Tuesday. A senior administration official confirmed to Politico that Trump did commute Stone’s sentence.

Stone is frail and in ill health.

Stone, 67, was sentenced in February to three years and four months in prison after a trial with a tainted jury. last year. He was found guilty on seven charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Since the sentence is commuted and it’s not a pardon, Stone can continue with his appeals.

President Trump will be accused of obstruction of justice. The House Democrats have said that any clemency for his inner circle would be considered obstruction of justice.

Attorney General Bill Barr said the sentence was “righteous” and he deserved the sentence.

Then why aren’t McCabe, Comey, Hillary, and all the other scoundrels in prison?

Cynics say Trump’s inner circle was chosen for prosecution because of political motivations.