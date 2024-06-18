Catastrophe on the Border: 8 Million Active Cases in 2024

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin put some of the catastrophic information about our border on X earlier today. It’s stunning and troubling.

Per multiple federal sources, ICE’s non-detained docket has exploded to 7.4 million cases, more than doubling the Trump years, and it’s on pace to hit 8 million by the end of the year. Each ICE officer now has to manage an average of 7,000 cases each, an impossible task given the agency’s current staffing levels. ICE currently only has roughly 6,000 deportation officers nationwide, and not all of them work on the non-detained docket.

The non-detained docket means not in ICE detention. It is made up of migrants who have crossed the border illegally and have been released into the U.S. with pending immigration cases/future court dates, as well as illegal immigrants who have already been ordered deported by an immigration judge but are still in the country.

The non-detained docket has added more than 1 million cases since October 1st, largely due to mass catch and release policies.

Importantly, these numbers do not include the nearly 1.9 million recorded gotaways that have entered the US during the Biden administration, as they have had no contact with DHS – yet overstretched ICE officers are also responsible for tracking down and removing this population as well.

ICE sources tell FOX it is simply impossible to do with current staffing levels compared to the numbers that have been coming across the border in recent years, and they are in desperate need of additional manpower and resources.

We have no idea who these men are or why they are coming here. They are now coming from 177 countries. Biden invited them in.

NEW: More Chinese nationals just crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA and are now wandering aimlessly down a local highway. No Border Patrol on scene yet. pic.twitter.com/lZPGgrAxkE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 18, 2024

More illegal crossings into Jacumba, CA right now. This group made up mostly of Colombians. Mixture of single adults and families. pic.twitter.com/NB6PxRo7AO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 17, 2024

JUST IN: ⚠️ Fox News journalist Bill Melugin live on the air as Border Patrol buses began arriving and MASS RELEASING hundreds of illegal immigrants on the San Diego streets.. WHEN DOES IT END? pic.twitter.com/fvlw34eF9r — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 23, 2024

