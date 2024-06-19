Charlie Kirk’s Pushing JD Vance for VP

Charlie Kirk is a big fan of J.D. Vance and has posted positive videos about him for at least a year. He gave his name to a convention running a straw poll hosted by Turning Point Action. Vance won the poll against three other candidates, and under 2,000 people voted.

I don’t know if the poll only included these three candidates listed in the X post below.

In any case, straw polls are worthless, but this one is getting some traction online. It’s intended to influence.

If you’re interested, Politico has a list of possible candidates and how they can hurt Donald Trump. It’s on this link.

There are a lot of other candidates: former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Also mentioned at times is former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, constitutionally, he allegedly can’t pick from anyone in Florida. Some mentioned Mitt Romney, which would be absurd. Ted Cruz was also mentioned.

Who do you, the readers, like?

BREAKING: Sen. JD Vance wins the grassroots straw poll for Vice President among the reported four finalist at The People’s Convention hosted by Turning Point Action in Detroit. Vance – 43.0%

Scott – 15.4%

Rubio – 7.7%

Burgum – 7.0%https://t.co/tzKDfhpESJ pic.twitter.com/tKht7WiFUP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2024

