Catch and release is up 430,000%, they’re bringing in leprosy & chickenpox

















The Washington Times reports that catch and release is up 430,000% since this time last year according to their own research.

In August 2020, the Trump administration managed something stunning. Border Patrol agents caught more than 47,000 illegal immigrants and immediately released just 10 of them into the interior.

This August, under President Biden, the Border Patrol made more than 195,000 arrests and released 43,941 people — an increase of more than 430,000%.

Illegal aliens are driving in on buses:



The Sheriff of Kinney County, Texas on the border said there is no way to stop the flood of people at the border without the help of the National Guard.

He also said the Haitians are bringing in leprosy and chickenpox.

Watch:

This is a disgrace:

NEW: Lots of runners out in the brush here in Penitas tonight. There are illegal immigrants laying down and hiding all in this field we are in near a Texas neighborhood. We are embedded with a @TxDPS Trooper who is helping Border Patrol find them. Mostly single men. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HCbUhIRWI9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 4, 2021

NEW: We are at a Burger King parking lot in Hidalgo, TX where illegal immigrants are being pulled out of the storm drainage system by Border Patrol. Two have been pulled out, others are still down there. Drugs also pulled out. Specialized agents harnessing up to go in. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8HQ43liriQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 4, 2021

Another one. This time, a woman. Most of the single adults will be removed from the country via Title 42 if they are caught. pic.twitter.com/UE936QfPNi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 4, 2021

Related















