Catch and release is up 430,000%, they're bringing in leprosy & chickenpox

M. Dowling
The Washington Times reports that catch and release is up 430,000% since this time last year according to their own research.

In August 2020, the Trump administration managed something stunning. Border Patrol agents caught more than 47,000 illegal immigrants and immediately released just 10 of them into the interior.

This August, under President Biden, the Border Patrol made more than 195,000 arrests and released 43,941 people — an increase of more than 430,000%.

Illegal aliens are driving in on buses:

The Sheriff of Kinney County, Texas on the border said there is no way to stop the flood of people at the border without the help of the National Guard.

He also said the Haitians are bringing in leprosy and chickenpox.

Watch:

This is a disgrace:


