Alien harassing Sen Sinema in the bathroom says US is stolen land & she’s owed citizenship

















The woman who filmed US Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom this week thinks the US owes her citizenship. She claimed she is a “human trafficking survivor on stolen land with indigenous women and children going missing and murdered because they don’t have stable jobs, stable housing, clean water, clean food, or stable decent healthcare despite the fact that indigenous people have upheld our end of the treaty in assimilating and getting educated.”

It’s galling and she needs to be deported:

I don’t know who needs to hear this today but the USA does not owe you citizenship. https://t.co/4rf0Gq2QCV — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) October 4, 2021

Progressive billionaire George Soros is bankrolling the left-wing activist group whose members accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) in a bathroom over the weekend.

Activists with Living United for Change in Arizona filmed Sinema while she was teaching at Arizona State University on Saturday after she refused to meet with the organization to discuss her opposition to a $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” spending bill.

Soros’s Open Society Foundation is Living United’s biggest donor. The group gave $1.5 million to Living United in 2019 and $250,000 in 2017, according to the philanthropy’s grants database. Living United reported around $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and $328,000 in 2017, Free Beacon reports.

It might be illegal. There are laws about filming someone in a bathroom. The Arizona authorities are probing the incident. We can’t have people doing this to a US Senator. It’s dangerous.

The people who harassed her disrupted her class and then followed her to the bathroom. They were ILLEGAL ALIEN AGITATORS, and are members of LUCHA, a hardcore leftist group that rallies for socialist and communist causes. It’s an ACORN front group.

Senator Sinema issued a statement:

“Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University,” Sinema said. “After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission — including footage of myself and my students using a restroom,” she said, echoing some of the language of the statute forbidding filming in a bathroom “without consent.”

“In Arizona,” Sinema continued, “We love the First Amendment. We know that it is vital to our democracy that constituents can freely petition, protest or criticize my policy positions or decisions. The activist group that engaged in yesterday’s behavior is one that both my team and I have met with several times since I was elected to the Senate and I will continue engaging with Arizonans with diverse viewpoints to help inform my work for Arizona.

