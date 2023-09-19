The Cathedral of Hope blessed the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an organization of gay and trans nuns whose existence is based on mocking Catholicism.

The Cathedral of Hope is a liberal LGBTQIA-friendly church describing itself as follows:

In a world where Christianity has been associated with intolerance, exclusion, and hate, the mission of Cathedral of Hope is to proclaim Christ through faith, hope, and love. We are community of many races, ethnic backgrounds, religious experiences, ages, sexual orientations, and gender identities. No matter where you are on your journey of faith, you will have a home at Cathedral of Hope.

The church is part of the United Church of Christ (UCC), a socially liberal Protestant Christian denomination.

Christians are concerned about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s behavior and tendency to entice children.

Watch the vows:

YESTERDAY TFP and Defend Our Kids Texas was on site during a Dallas church’s “drag Sunday” service. Attendees recited this pledge @SaraGonzalesTX pic.twitter.com/46yFXJWaeg — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) September 18, 2023

