DOJ Illegal Leak: Trump allegedly Wrote Notes on Classified Docs

One of former President Donald Trump’s long-time assistants, Molly Michael, told federal investigators that Trump repeatedly wrote to-do lists for her on documents from the White House that were marked classified.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the report as “illegal leaks” and denied wrongdoing. The anonymous spokesperson said they lack “proper context and relevant information.”

This is another leak from anonymous sources allegedly familiar with her statements. Ironically, Jack Smith seeks a gag order on Donald Trump while he leaks information that often turns out to be untrue.

Michael said it happened more than once.

The sources said he wrote ‘To-Do Lists” on the back of notecards.

The notecards with classification markings were at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate when FBI agents searched the property on Aug. 8, 2022 — but the materials were not taken by the FBI, according to sources familiar with what Michael told investigators, the sources told ABC News.

When Michael, who was not present for the search, returned to Mar-a-Lago the next day to clean up her office space, she found the documents underneath a drawer organizer and helped transfer them to the FBI that same day, sources told ABC News.

Michael’s opinions were also leaked – allegedly. Michael said she was concerned about how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of the documents. She thought Trump’s claims would be easy to disprove.

The media loves these leaks.

The DOJ is predictably cherry-picking and leaking what they see as helpful to their case. Can we get a gag order on the DOJ? We don’t know if this is true or untrue, but we do know this is an illegal leak, and it’s a crime.

