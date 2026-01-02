Catherine Herridge Exposes CBS Corruption

Unfortunately, Catherine Herridge didn’t mention this sooner, but better late than never. She said that CBS passed on the biggest interview with the most significant voice globally, Elon Musk. They refused because they wanted to edit what he says and wouldn’t do it live.
The interview was during the Twitter Files exposé.
“I went to the CBS executives,” Herridge, “and I said, This is the opportunity that we have. He’s saying, I want to do it live and on my platform. He’s one of the most influential human beings on the planet. And the reaction from the executives was, well, we can’t do it live. And I was like, What do you mean we can’t do it live? They said, We don’t know what he’s going to say.
“And I’m thinking, isn’t that the point of journalism? They said it has to be taped. We have to be able to edit it. It has to be on our platform. We have to control the platform.
“Everything just got shut down. It was one of the biggest interviews you could ever have. I felt ashamed. I never went back to Elon to say they want to do it, but only if they can control it. I couldn’t do that to someone whose DNA is free speech.”
Watch:
🇺🇸 CATHERINE HERRIDGE: CBS WALKED AWAY FROM ELON BECAUSE THEY COULDN’T CONTROL HIM
Catherine revealed CBS passed on what could have been one of the biggest interviews in modern media, not because Elon refused, but because the network did.
She said discussions were underway… https://t.co/iQq7l3lZeF pic.twitter.com/2825WQ3YoI
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 2, 2026
Don’t Trust the Media
“Only 28% of Americans think they can trust the media. For that reason, Herridge says Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026.
“In 2025, our team bet big on independent journalism. Trust in mainstream media hit new lows as independent journalism exploded on
@X.
“In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of independent journalism, we are releasing the “untold story” of my Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News.
“This video, recorded in 2024, underscores everything that has gone wrong with corporate media. It reveals the blocks I faced as the CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent assigned to the Hunter Biden probe, the bias, and the controversy surrounding my reporting starting in October 2020.
“At that time, CBS News was under different management and did not comment on our story,” Herridge said.
- 00:49 Joining CBS News | November 2019
- 01:54 CBS Termination | February 2024
- 03:06 The Hunter Biden Story
- 04:12 “The Laptop Can’t Be Verified” | 60 Minutes
- 04:49 “Russian Disinformation Campaign”
- 07:02 Hunter Biden & The CBS Newsroom
- 10:38 CBS News Executives: Restrictions On Elon Musk Interview
- 12:25 CBS Termination Fallout & Impact on Veterans
- 15:28 Kamala Harris Edit | 60 Minutes
- 17:18 Catherine Herridge Reports | Building a Digital Newsroom
- 20:25 Standing Up for Journalism
STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026
In 2025, our team bet big on independent journalism.
Trust in mainstream media hit new lows as independent journalism exploded on @X
In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of… pic.twitter.com/gwNGUsDZDF
— Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026
“Catherine Herridge Exposes CBS Corruption”— CBS: SO CORRUPT, YOU CAN SMELL THE STENCH–JUST LIKE ALL THE REST OF THE LYING, FAKE-NEWS, BS LEFTIST-PROPAGANDA “MEDIA” !!!
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)
She is great, courageous and honest. How about Trump talk to her instead of the junk network people? How about Trump take her as an adviser?
CBS was the first news network and the first to have a corrupt partnership with government.
Look at her mannerisms and expressions, she is a sincere person.