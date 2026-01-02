Catherine Herridge Exposes CBS Corruption

Unfortunately, Catherine Herridge didn’t mention this sooner, but better late than never. She said that CBS passed on the biggest interview with the most significant voice globally, Elon Musk. They refused because they wanted to edit what he says and wouldn’t do it live.

The interview was during the Twitter Files exposé.

“I went to the CBS executives,” Herridge, “and I said, This is the opportunity that we have. He’s saying, I want to do it live and on my platform. He’s one of the most influential human beings on the planet. And the reaction from the executives was, well, we can’t do it live. And I was like, What do you mean we can’t do it live? They said, We don’t know what he’s going to say.

“And I’m thinking, isn’t that the point of journalism? They said it has to be taped. We have to be able to edit it. It has to be on our platform. We have to control the platform.

“Everything just got shut down. It was one of the biggest interviews you could ever have. I felt ashamed. I never went back to Elon to say they want to do it, but only if they can control it. I couldn’t do that to someone whose DNA is free speech.”

🇺🇸 CATHERINE HERRIDGE: CBS WALKED AWAY FROM ELON BECAUSE THEY COULDN’T CONTROL HIM Catherine revealed CBS passed on what could have been one of the biggest interviews in modern media, not because Elon refused, but because the network did. She said discussions were underway… https://t.co/iQq7l3lZeF pic.twitter.com/2825WQ3YoI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 2, 2026

Don’t Trust the Media

“Only 28% of Americans think they can trust the media. For that reason, Herridge says Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026.

“In 2025, our team bet big on independent journalism. Trust in mainstream media hit new lows as independent journalism exploded on

@X.

“In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of independent journalism, we are releasing the “untold story” of my Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News.

“This video, recorded in 2024, underscores everything that has gone wrong with corporate media. It reveals the blocks I faced as the CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent assigned to the Hunter Biden probe, the bias, and the controversy surrounding my reporting starting in October 2020.

“At that time, CBS News was under different management and did not comment on our story,” Herridge said.

00:49 Joining CBS News | November 2019

01:54 CBS Termination | February 2024

03:06 The Hunter Biden Story

04:12 “The Laptop Can’t Be Verified” | 60 Minutes

04:49 “Russian Disinformation Campaign”

07:02 Hunter Biden & The CBS Newsroom

10:38 CBS News Executives: Restrictions On Elon Musk Interview

12:25 CBS Termination Fallout & Impact on Veterans

15:28 Kamala Harris Edit | 60 Minutes

17:18 Catherine Herridge Reports | Building a Digital Newsroom

20:25 Standing Up for Journalism