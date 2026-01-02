Saving Iran? 6th Day of Protests and US Threats

And Trump vowed to intervene if Iran kills peaceful protesters during these demonstrations. They’ve been going on for six days now, and there have been some deaths, whether it was the police or the protesters, I can’t say. I have read that one of the deceased is a member of the Basij paramilitary that is associated with the Revolutionary Guards.

The protests are the result of soaring inflation in Iran. The years of sanctions from the United States and other nations have crippled the economy. The mullahs are more intent on terrorizing the region as opposed to helping their own people. It’s been years since a serious threat has presented itself, but each time it did, the person leading the US wasn’t going to intervene, by that I mean Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said Jan. 2 in an early morning post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump recently said he’s going to “knock the hell” out of Iran if it works to rebuild its weapons supply after Israel and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs in June.

Iranian official Ali Larijani warned the US that interfering in domestic Iranian issues would destabilize the entire region. Iran is currently backing Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen terrorists. Iran has warned the demonstrators that unrest or illegal gatherings would be “met decisively and without leniency.”

Some groups praise the exiled royal Reza Pahlavi. There is a movement for freedom from the harsh, radical Islamist dictates.

Crown Prince Pahlavi Wants the People to Resist

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued his strongest backing for the protests spreading across Iran on Tuesday night with a message to his followers on social media.

“Your presence in the streets across Iran has kindled the flame of a national revolution,” the royal wrote in a message shared on X/Twitter. “The continuation and expansion of your presence, and taking control of the streets, is today our foremost, vital priority.

“I call upon the people of Iran to join in with the nationwide strikes and protests: government employees, workers in the energy and transportation sectors, truck drivers, nurses, teachers and academics, artisans and entrepreneurs, retirees and those who have lost their savings—everyone, unite and join this national movement.”

Protests in Iran continued through the night into Wednesday morning, with large crowds gathering throughout the country, chanting pro-monarchy slogans.

Pahlavi doesn’t ask for foreign taxpayer dollars and intervention. He said Iran’s strength is the inner resistance from their people. They want freedom, he said, and they want outside forces to allow the people to be empowered. Don’t bomb or intervene, but don’t placate the Mullahs either.

Watch: