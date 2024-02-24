Catherine Herridge, Fired for Investigating Hunter, Is Getting Her Files Back

CBS News returned Catherine Herridge’s files after public backlash for seizing them in the first place. Journalists were particularly very concerned. They claim they did not look at information related to her confidential sources.

According to the Daily Mail, they fired her for investigating Hunter Biden.

CBS News has returned the notes it seized from a high-profile reporter the network fired for “investigating Hunter Biden.”

Herridge covered investigations into the Biden family, and the network seized her personal notes after her termination in a move her union calls “completely inappropriate” and “very unusual.”

CBS said they did nothing improper. However, they fired 20 people in her division and 200 overall, but only seized her files.

In a statement on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing CBS employees, said it “strongly condemns CBS News’ decision to seize Catherine Herridge’s reporter notes and research from her office, including confidential source information.”

“This action is deeply concerning to the union because it sets a dangerous precedent for all media professionals and threatens the very foundation of the First Amendment,” the statement added.

“Catherine’s personal belongings were delivered to her home one week ago, and we are prepared to pack up the rest of her files immediately on her behalf – with her representative present as she requested,” said a CBS News spokesperson.

“We have respected her request to not go through the files, and out of our concern for confidential sources, the office she occupied has remained secure since her departure,” CBS said.

Well, if CBS says it…

