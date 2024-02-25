Dangerous Journalist Insists Our Rights Come From Government

A journalist chattering on MSNBC thinks the government gives us our rights. She condemned so-called Christian nationalists in a rant that would make Mao proud. Christian nationalism is an invented phrase that she used to spread her propaganda.

Ex-NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla, now with Politico, warned that Christian nationalists “have a lot of power in Trump’s circle.”

She declared that “the one thing that unites all of them, because there’s many different groups orbiting Trump, but the thing that unites them as Christian nationalists — not Christians, by the way, because Christian nationalist is very different — is that they believe that our rights as Americans, as all human beings, don’t come from any earthly authority. They don’t come from Congress, they don’t come to the Supreme Court, they come from God.”

Heidi clearly doesn’t believe in America’s Founding, which states that we are all born with certain inalienable rights. Heidi has a lot in common with Putin.

She’s a globalist atheist. Globalism is the biggest problem.

Wild clip. This is one of their journos, not a pundit. https://t.co/8lLSfOiZl3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 23, 2024

She Forgot About Our Constitution and God

Catholic Bishop Robert Barron saw the clip and posted on X, calling out “one of the most disturbing and frankly dangerous things I’ve ever seen in a political conversation.”

He noted that Thomas Jefferson is the one who penned the concept of our inalienable rights coming from God while adding the obvious: rights that come from the government can be taken away.

This is why this out-of-control government will yield only totalitarianism. Bishop Barron noted this isn’t a debate about religious nationalism but an outline of “one of the sanest principles of our democratic governance.”

Even if you don’t believe in God, you should understand that politicians don’t give us our rights. We are born with them.

Friends, I wanted to share some reflections with you concerning a recent clip I saw from @MSNBC, which was one of the most disturbing and frankly dangerous things I’ve ever seen in a political conversation. @HeidiReports @politico pic.twitter.com/3KO9LY4eXh — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) February 23, 2024

Shove it, Heidi. Sara is great!

Wait…did we all just become “Christian Nationalists?” pic.twitter.com/NIkhpNAsSp — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 24, 2024

