According to NASA imaging, some cities, including New York and Baltimore, are in danger of sinking. But don’t worry, there are solutions, which include seawalls and floodgates.

Though New York City is sinking, the sea around it is rising faster. A $1.45-billion system of walls and floodgates aims to protect the city from rising sea levels.

The one thing we know for certain is that giving money to Joe Biden or Klaus Schwab for climate change won’t help at all.

This isn’t news. We’ve known this would happen for decades, but it is happening faster than expected.

IT’S NOT THE SKYSCRAPERS

National Geographic reports that as water flows out, the land compacts, and the structures built on top fall closer to sea level. At least 33 cities are falling by more than one centimeter per year, five times the rate of sea-level rise, based on recent estimates of global sea-level rise.

Though parts of the city are built over artificial land (made by filling water with sediment), most of the Big Apple’s heaviest skyscrapers are built on sturdy bedrock; the city’s slow shoreward slump has far more to do with geology than hefty construction. Sinking aside, the sea is actually rising faster in New York City than the land is falling, says Tom Parsons of the United States Geological Survey, who led a new study.

CBS News reports that A NASA-funded team of scientists at Virginia Tech’s Earth Observation and Innovation Lab found the geographical problem NASA said.

Scientists looked at satellite data and GPS sensors to monitor the motion of the coast and found that infrastructure in major cities like New York, Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia, is built on land that sank between the years of 2007 and 2020. The land subsided, or sank, by an average of 1 to 2 millimeters a year, but some counties in Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Georgia saw their land sink twice or three times that fast.

The land in marshes sinks by more than 3 millimeters a year, the scientists found. Forests have also been displaced due to the intrusion of saltwater and the subsiding land.

And wildlife is not the only thing being affected. Along the coast, at least 897,000 structures — including highways and airports — sit on land that is subsiding.

According to the New York Times, parts of New York City and Long Island are sinking over 3 centimeters per decade. Atlantic City is sinking up to 4 centimeters per decade. Nearby groundwater pumping has caused soils to compact. Several hotspots in Maryland are sinking over 10 centimeters per decade, while other areas are rising.

This is where money should go as opposed to pie-in-the-sky ideological agendas.

