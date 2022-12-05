Elon Musk Suspects SBF Donated $1B to Democrats

Elon Musk said former FTX crypto exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably donated over $1 billion to Democrats. He asks, “Where did it go?”

Some accuse Mr. Musk of making reckless allegations.

That’s just the publicly disclosed number. His actual support of Dem elections is probably over $1B. The money went somewhere, so where did it go? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Failed crypto exchange boss Sam Bankman-Fried was revealed to be one of the largest donors to Democratic politicians during the last election cycle. We were told he donated $40 million.

He recently claimed to have donated just as much to Republicans via dark channels, so the money is publicly untraceable.

Twitter owner Elon Musk says SBF funded Democrats closer to $1 billion.

Bankman-Fried stands accused of funneling customers’ funds from FTX to his other crypto trading firm, Alameda Research.

The U.S. Department of Justice has called for an independent investigation into FTX’s bankruptcy filing following allegations of fraud and misconduct.

The fact that SBF is not in jail should tell us this could be true. If it is true, Elon Musk’s life could well be in danger, as he suggested.

On November 30, Bankman-Fried made his first stay public look since FTX’s demise, answering questions at the DealBook Summit in New York. Throughout the interview, Bankman-Fried asserted that he “unknowingly commingled property” between Alameda and consumer accounts at FTX.

“I unknowingly commingled funds. […] I used to be frankly stunned by how massive Alameda’s place was, which factors to a different failure of oversight on my half and failure to nominate somebody to be mainly accountable for that.”

That should be enough to get him imprisoned, but the audience at the Times applauded him.

