Catholic Charities Coaches Illegals on How to Evade ICE

Catholic Charities needs to be shut down immediately. The organization’s attorney in the clip below explains that people here illegally can evade ICE. She advises illegal foreigners, who could be drug and sex traffickers that it is their right to remain silent. The attorney also tells them they should demand a lawyer and call their consulate.

She is aiding and abetting people here illegally with no regard for the fact that we are being invaded by armies of military-age men from enemy countries, cartels, assorted criminals, terrorists, and any bottom feeder who wants to stroll in.

This woman cares nothing about our laws prohibiting illegal immigration, nor does she care about the drugs coming in or the sex and labor trafficking of women and children.

Whether her actions are illegal or not, I cannot say, but they should be. Catholic Charities is a corrupt organization betraying this country and the American people. Currently, the administration is going after criminals, and she does not care. The organization does not care, but they love the money they are making.

Their excuse is that it is humane. There is nothing humane about the children dying in the river or women and men dying on their way into the country or being trafficked. Nothing about stealing Americans’ hard-earned wealth is humane.

EXPOSED: Catholic Charities Coaching Illegals on How to Evade Immigration Authorities! Watch this shocking video where Catholic Charities openly instructs illegals on how to dodge ICE, avoid answering questions, and game the system. These tactics aren’t about “rights”—they’re… pic.twitter.com/hfgJXfwsv2 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 27, 2025

Amy Mek writes:

EXPOSED: Catholic Charities Coaching Illegals on How to Evade Immigration Authorities!

Watch this shocking video where Catholic Charities openly instructs illegals on how to dodge ICE, avoid answering questions, and game the system.

These tactics aren’t about “rights”—they’re about undermining the rule of law and shielding those who have broken it.

What makes this even worse? Catholic Charities is funded by YOUR tax dollars!

This organization is a major player in the refugee resettlement industry, pocketing millions in federal grants to relocate migrants into American communities. They’re not just helping illegals—they’re actively enabling the chaos we see at our borders and in our neighborhoods.

This is the real scam:

Millions of dollars funneled from hardworking Americans to resettlement agencies like Catholic Charities.

Coaching illegals to resist deportation and defy immigration laws.

Flooding our communities with unvetted migrants while selling it as “charity.”

Enough is enough. This isn’t compassion—it’s organized subversion at the expense of our sovereignty and security.

It’s time to demand answers: Why are these groups receiving government funding? Why are they prioritizing illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans?

Stop the refugee resettlement scam!

