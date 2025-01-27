Republican Senator Susan Collins (RINO-ME) will attempt to quash Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as Director of National Intelligence.

Trump’s DNI nominee, Tulsi Gabbard, is set to appear in front of the Senate Intel Committee on January 30 for a hearing.

The committee is staffed at 9-8, and Mrs. Gabbard can’t lose one vote. Susan Collins doesn’t like the fact that Gabbard proposed legislation to repeal section 702, which allowed the government to spy on Americans via so-called foreign targets without a warrant.

Collins just voted against Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary. When Democrats are in power, she votes for the Democrat’s candidates.

Maine can no longer vote for Republicans. With their crazy system of voting, Republicans don’t have a prayer.

Collins told The Hill in an interview that she wants to press Gabbard on her stance on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows for the warrantless surveillance of foreign targets.

Gabbard has sought to walk back her past criticism of the program, but Collins told The Hill she doesn’t necessarily believe Gabbard’s change of heart.

“There are several questions I want to follow up on in the hearing,” Collins said, adding that she didn’t want to preview them all “because I want to hear her unpracticed responses” even though she expects Gabbard will be well prepared.

“But there are a lot of obvious issues,” Collins said. “Her answers to the written questions were very hedged on it. I know there’s been a lot of reporting that she’s changed her position. That’s not how I read her answers. I read them as, ‘I’ll take a look at the reforms and see if they meet my concerns.’”





