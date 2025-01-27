China Will Take Back Nationals Who Entered the US Illegally

China has decided to accept President Trump’s mass deportation flights of Chinese illegals after months of refusing to cooperate with the US on repatriation efforts.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has just said they would now “receive repatriates who are confirmed as Chinese nationals.”

This comes amid threats by President Trump to increase tariffs on any country not accepting deportations.

The ministry said on Monday that he would take his Chinese nationals back after tariffs and sanctions threatened countries that refused.

Reuters reported that in recent months, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent five charter flights to China with hundreds of Chinese nationals deemed to not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S.

Nonetheless, U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials have been frustrated by what they say is Beijing’s longstanding refusal to cooperate on repatriation by declining to issue travel documents.

The department has warned of escalating consequences for Chinese officials, including visa sanctions, for refusal to accept tens of thousands of Chinese nationals in the U.S. under deportation orders.

“We have conducted practical cooperation with the migration and law enforcement departments of the U.S. and other countries, which has been productive,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

China said they will accept them as long as they are confirmed Chinese nationals. We will see how that goes. It’s hopeful.

