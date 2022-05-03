Catholic of the Year Biden Responds to Possibility of Overturning Roe vs. Wade

President Biden on Tuesday reacted to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. He said that “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental.” Biden argued that “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” while saying any potential final decision on the case by the high court should push voters “to elect pro-choice officials” during November’s midterm elections.

Pro-choice officials are Bidenistas who follow Bidenomics.

Abortion is not eliminated. It is just sent to the people to decide at the state level. Democrats want federal government rule even if it is unconstitutional.

A draft opinion of the high-court decision on Roe vs. Wade leaked yesterday. It’s only a draft and it can change.

“We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court,” the president said Tuesday morning. “With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court.”

His three points include the 14th amendment which has been used incorrectly and unconstitutionally. He claims that aborting a baby to the moment of birth is a fundamental right. And his third point is his gender policy panel will review a response.

