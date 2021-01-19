“Catholic” Pelosi’s “great grief” over pro-lifers selling out democracy for babies

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says religious Americans are “willing to sell the whole democracy down the river” over abortion.

Speaker Pelosi joined Hillary Clinton on her podcast, “You and Me Both,” on Monday to discuss the Capitol riot and the incoming Biden administration.

During the discussion, Pelosi said religious Americans are “willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.” As a Catholic, she said it gives her “great grief.”

“Now, there’s one other element that I have been talking about for a long time that gives me great grief as a Catholic. I think that Donald Trump is president because of the issue of a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said. “When he signed that paper saying, “These are the judges that I will appoint,” that was the dog whistle to the Evangelicals, to the Catholics and all the rest. A woman will not have the right to choose. And when you see the polls about impeachment now, 80 percent think what happened was wrong; 70-some percent said he’s responsible, but 40-some percent don’t think he should be impeached. Well, why? One issue: abortion.”

“And that is enough,” Pelosi added. “When you take the greed of those who want their tax cut, that’s probably a small number, but nonetheless a number, and then you take the abortion issue – and many of these people are very good people; that’s just their point of view. But they were willing to sell the whole democracy down the river for that one issue.”

She supports a mother killing her baby by brutal means — partial-birth abortion — even if the baby is fully-developed and only inches away from birth. Just to be clear.

PRO-LIFE POLITICIANS DON’T UNDERSTAND CATHOLICISM SAYS THE PROTESTANT HILLARY

Clinton followed up and accused pro-life politicians of using a misunderstanding of Catholicism to “obtain and use power” by promoting many Americans’ condemnation of abortion. The two women agreed that if someone is really against abortion, they should welcome contraception.

“And, you know, one of the terrible ironies of their position is that starting in the 90s under Democratic presidents, the abortion rate went way down. And with proper contraception and education and a stigma-free conversation, the numbers can continue to go way down,” Clinton said. “So, what’s really incredibly sad is how those who, in my opinion and experience, do not view this issue as a priority, have used the legitimate questions, concerns and, yes, understanding of faith, to obtain and use power.”

These women are morally sick. Hillary has never been Catholic and knows nothing of Catholicism. Pelosi does but makes her own rules.

