Pillow guy’s vendors start to drop him after Sleeping Giants sends out bots

Mike Lindell, a very strong supporter of Donald Trump’s, announced that Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and others, will no longer sell Lindell’s products.

On Monday, CEO Lindell said, “I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s all these different places,” he told Right Side Broadcasting.

They made the decision after the [very evil, leftist] groups like Sleeping Giants pushed companies to stop doing business with him.

Lindell doesn’t blame the vendors.

“It’s not their fault that they’re scared because they don’t realize these are fake people that are on, They’re going, ‘we’re going to boycott your store if you don’t drop My Pillow.” He recommended that people go into these stores and tell them they support My Pillow.

Sleeping Giants has a list of people, bots, who call when they’re notified.

He said his company is a good partner and his direct sales have increased 30-40% since Friday.

Recently, he visited the White House and reporters saw part of a typed statement calling for martial law to save the Constitution.

Lindell said they were just notes from a lawyer and he said he’d deliver it. While he had a five-minute discussion with the President, martial law never came up.

Sleeping Giants tries to shut down any and all businesses that in any way support anything conservative. They blamed Lindell for the riot on January 6th.

Here is their fully dishonest take:

MIKE LINDELL: *sponsors an insurrection that leaves 5 dead including a police officer. US: *sends tweet to retailer about said sponsorship of insurrection. MIKE LINDELL: Sleeping Giants are the most evil people on the planet. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 19, 2021

They retweeted Mr. Lindell’s comments, noting that he called them “the most evil people on the planet.” [While they have a lot of competition for that spot, the statement isn’t all that hyperbolic.]

BREAKING: Mike Lindell, seditionist, called us, Sleeping Giants, “the most evil people on the planet.” https://t.co/QCf0oWmwD0 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 19, 2021

