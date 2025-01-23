Cause for Firing: Federal Agencies Are Fraudulently Hiding DEI

Federal agencies are hiding DEI under “Special Emphasis Programs.” This is cause for dismissal under Donald Trump’s Executive Order. They are defying him and doing it fraudulently.
It looks like Border Patrol (@CBP) is hiding DEI under “Special Emphasis Programs.” pic.twitter.com/UOfrc0RcxI
— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) January 23, 2025
BREAKING: A newly leaked internal memo given to Homeland Security employees today acknowledges attempts to conceal DEI programs through coded or imprecise language, and instructs them to send evidence of any hidden DEI programs to ‘DEIAtruth@opm.gov,’ per @kenklippenstein. pic.twitter.com/gIbyM7qPtd
— Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 22, 2025
CNN says DEI groups in the federal government have been disguising DEI-related employees in order to try and preserve their existence in the Trump administration.
Homeland Security has already sent out a letter asking for info on any such attempts to hide and preserve DEI. pic.twitter.com/QNdDzQQ92S
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2025
DEI: EPA and other agencies warned workers that if they are aware of efforts to conceal DEI employees and programs from the White House they could face criminal conspiracy charges. They have just 10 days to report fraudulent concealment of staff and programs. pic.twitter.com/WemEtbhfL3
— @amuse (@amuse) January 23, 2025
DEI: Federal Agencies Are Hiding DEI Programs By Rebranding With New Names
Embedded radicals subverting and sabotaging from within must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
“Fraudulent behavior is cause for termination,” Elon Musk.https://t.co/WoCsarZaSZ
— Pamela Geller ️ (@PamelaGeller) January 23, 2025
NEWS: @RobbyStarbuck says he’s been alerted by an NSA whistleblower that the agency is attempting to hide their DEI program in direct defiance of President Trump’s executive action.
FULL SEGMENT: https://t.co/ETWKyUC1Wu pic.twitter.com/SjJP5ZxC2C
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 23, 2025
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI @ODNIgov) is not completely purging DEI stuff off its website, but does appear to be watering it down. We have yet to do a thorough check. https://t.co/Xf5YEtzMse pic.twitter.com/mxusLGPywM
— J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) January 22, 2025
