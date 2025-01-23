Javier Milei’s Fiery Speech at WEF to Expose Their Evil Agenda

Javier Milei attended the World Economic Forum to tell them their reign is over. The full speech is at the end and is well worth watching. He explains the danger of wokeism that has led to the very ideology of the WEF. President Milei gives a clear picture of what wokeism is and how evil it is.
Javier Milei goes to the WEF just to deliver to them the message that their reign is over. pic.twitter.com/MGFnmqD6zl
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 23, 2025
He explained the child transitions are clearly child abuse.
NEW – Argentina’s Javier Milei says LGBT “gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles.”pic.twitter.com/2jb5bPz0zO
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 23, 2025
His full fiery speech:
WATCH: “MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN!” Javier Milei’s full fiery speech confronting the globalists at the World Economic Forum. He invites “all mortals of the world to hear the sacred call of freedom,” and warns that the ‘woke mind virus’ is a global cancer that must be eradicated. pic.twitter.com/idDUp9tf0P
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2025
