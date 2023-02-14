Cause of East Palestine Derailment Likely Revealed in a Video

The media reports that the cause of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment was an axle that jammed up. The video below would seem to back that up. It looks like two cars were on fire before the derailment.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, at 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 3, the southbound freight train passed by Butech Bliss, an industrial equipment manufacturer in Salem. One car, a few dozen behind the first locomotive, glowed brightly on the bottom as it passed.

A minute later and a mile down the track, a camera at a meat processing plant called Fresh Mark captured the same fiery axle.

NTSB officials said the crew did receive an alert indicating a mechanical issue before the derailment, which initiated an emergency brake application. It’s unknown if the alert occurred in Salem or East Palestine.

Hot boxes don’t always work as intended.

BREAKING: New video shows sparks/flames 20 miles before the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Gr0NiDOeLJ — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 13, 2023

Video from @PittsburghPG shows CCTV footage of one of the cars on fire miles before the derailment. When was the crew alerted from the hot-box detectors that there was a major issue with one of the cars? It seems they began to break after the E Palestine hot-box, but possibly… https://t.co/UOfugBuJux pic.twitter.com/889tNf8k8F — CannCon (@CannConActual) February 14, 2023

Related