Cause of East Palestine Derailment Likely Revealed in a Video

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The media reports that the cause of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment was an axle that jammed up. The video below would seem to back that up. It looks like two cars were on fire before the derailment.

According to the  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, at 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 3, the southbound freight train passed by Butech Bliss, an industrial equipment manufacturer in Salem. One car, a few dozen behind the first locomotive, glowed brightly on the bottom as it passed.

A minute later and a mile down the track, a camera at a meat processing plant called Fresh Mark captured the same fiery axle.

NTSB officials said the crew did receive an alert indicating a mechanical issue before the derailment, which initiated an emergency brake application. It’s unknown if the alert occurred in Salem or East Palestine.

Hot boxes don’t always work as intended.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments