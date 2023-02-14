The Three Students Murdered at MSU Were Identified

By
M Dowling
-
0
20

The three MSU students murdered by Anthony Dwayne McRae have been identified. The victims are Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe; Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe.

Alex’s former superintendent said Alexandria was an excellent student, athlete, and leader. He said she “exemplified kindness every day of her life.” She was studying integrated biology and anthropology.

Alex Verner

Brian Fraser was President of his school’s chapter Phi Delta Theta. His fraternity said they were “devastated.”

There is no information available for Arielle Anderson yet.

Arielle Anderson

The killer never paid the price for a gun crime

The mass shooter who killed three students and left five others in critical condition at Michigan State University was identified Tuesday as a 43-year-old local man, Anthony Dwayne McRae. He was arrested once on firearm charges. His felony gun charge was knocked down to a misdemeanor. He used a handgun, not a long gun as reported.

He appears to have killed himself at 11:35 pm.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point,” MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said early Tuesday.

McRae had no connection whatsoever to the university or students.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments