They’re Readying a Vaccine for a Marburg Virus Pandemic

There is an outbreak of the Marburg Virus in Equatorial Guinea. Yesterday the WHO confirmed the recently identified hemorrhagic fever cases in Equatorial Guinea as Marburg fever. While just one positive test has been reported, there are 16 suspected cases, with nine deaths.

Bill Gates predicted a worse virus than COVID would arise after COVID. He warned of ebola or a hemorrhagic virus as the next pandemic. He must be amazingly prescient.

The WHO called an emergency meeting of the Marburg virus vaccine consortium, led by Philip Krause, to receive an urgent update on possible vaccine candidates.

Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first outbreak of a highly infectious and deadly disease, the Marburg virus, that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO. There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat it https://t.co/azhR0gLsRj pic.twitter.com/tpUxCINmh8 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2023

Before reports of the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, a paper was published in the joke of a medical journal, The Lancet. The article boasted of a “first-in-human clinical trial” for an experimental vaccine for Marburg.

The outbreak is of nine people!

Big Pharma and many medical journals are embedded with government and global public health institutions. They are all preparing for this possible pandemic based on one test and nine deaths. Only one person tested for the virus.

There was one person diagnosed with Marburg in 2021. That’s when Big Pharma began working on a vaccine for it.

In 2020, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued a new notice of declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act to provide immunity for activities related to ‘countermeasures’ against Marburg virus and/or Marburg Disease. That’s exactly what they did with COVID. It’s happening again.

The NIH is beginning Phase II of a Marburg vaccine.

Today, #EquatorialGuinea 🇬🇶 confirmed its first-ever outbreak of #Marburg virus. Preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least 9 people in the country’s western Kie Ntem Province turned out positive for the viral haemorrhagic fever 👉🏿 https://t.co/bcsL4Iusaz pic.twitter.com/sIbiLlNHW6 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 13, 2023

