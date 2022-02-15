CBC Is Calling Trucker Donors, Asking Them to Explain Themselves

The CBC is betrayng fellow Canadians for disagreeing with Justin Trudeau on an issue that Rand Paul explains began in the United States.

DOXING CANADIANS

The CBC, a loyal state bedfellow, is doxing political opponents. It is undoubtedly on behalf of Justin Trudeau and his globalist government. The so-called journalists are going through the hacked GiveSendGo donor lists to expose the Canadians and intimidate or cancel them.

The CBC operatives are asking donors to explain their donation when they call. If the donors are smart, they’ll hang up. No one who supports freedom should show up in a CBC article so the media and the leftist trolls can cancel them.

Mr. Levant is correct when he says in his tweet below that it’s not journalism. It’s worthy of Pravda or Der Sturmer.

At the same time, the government is planning to seize bank accounts and arrest their political opponents. They had no such problem with Antifa and Black Lives Matter who actually were violent. Vancouver Antifa just pulled down a historic statue and Trudeau could care less.

It’s frightening. I fear for Canadians, and for Americans.

The oppressive trucker mandates began in the US.

Trudeau’s state broadcaster is doxxing Trudeau’s political opponents. They’re teeing them up for financial punishments. This is not journalism, anymore than Der Sturmer or Pravda was journalism. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

ORIGINS OF THE MANDATES

Rand Paul explained that the origins of the mandates were not in Canada, but were actually initiated by the U.S. Canada then followed suit after Biden enocouraged him to do so.

“And some of this, we started… we put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so then they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”

When the protests against the mandates began in my area, I didn’t think it was the hill to die on, but now I see I was likely wrong. The tyrants have to be stopped and if they can force people to inject themselves with drugs unnecessarily, they can do anything they want.

We need to stop them now.

