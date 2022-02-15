Biden Put a Dead Dog on a Woman’s Doorstep

Joe Biden on Tuesday bragged about the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bill signed into law last year. He made sure to mention raising taxes for his socialist plan for America.

He digressed to tell a story about putting a dead dog on some Republican woman’s doorstep when he was a county councilman.

A Republican woman [naturally not a Democrat] called about a dead dog on her lawn and allegedly said she wanted him to remove the dead dog immediately since she “paid his salary.”

“So I went over there, I picked it up. She said, “I want it out of my front yard.” I put in on her doorstep,” Biden joked.

He checked her political party?

Tall tale:

Now, listen to this next clip. That last administration with what’s his name. Having him as president is alarming:

What is happening here pic.twitter.com/j8sN3WpykL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2022

Russia Fear Porn

He doesn’t even protect our liberty in this country.

BIDEN: “If Russia decides to invade, that will also have consequences here at home—but the American people understand that defending democracy & liberty is never without cost..I will not pretend this will be painless.” pic.twitter.com/CLVM48m4oG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2022

Every American needs to get out of Ukraine.

BIDEN: “An invasion remains distinctly possible. That’s why I’ve asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” pic.twitter.com/sZvvYfYOWT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2022

He slurringly tells Russians they are not our enemies and no one cares.

NOW – Biden: “To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy.” pic.twitter.com/s2N1qPQnrw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 15, 2022

He won’t answer any questions. Arrogant dictators don’t.

Biden ignores questions from reporters on Russia and Ukraine. He has not answered a single question since last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/UunuQqh6K2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2022

Related