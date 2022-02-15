Conflicting Reports on Why Ottawa Police Chief Sloly Resigned

According to recent reports breaking this morning, the police chief of Ottawa is resigning as of 2:30 this afternoon.

This comes on the heels of Trudeau’s dictatorial announcement of the Emergency Powers Act.

Trudeau Took Over the Police

However, it appears he might actually have resigned because Trudeau has taken control of the police force.

“The Ottawa Police Chief has resigned after Trudeau took control of police forces last night,” Alberta journalist Keean Bexte reported on Tuesday. The timing would suggest that is the reason. The AP and other media claim the Chief resigned over criticisms that he has allowed the protestors too much freedom. “Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said it is time for police to begin using their broad authority conferred under Canada’s Emergencies Act, which allows the government to ban the blockades and begin towing away trucks,” the AP reported. “We need law enforcement to take the reins, to utilize the Emergencies Act, and to enforce,” Mendecino said after Trudeau’s announcement. “We have given new powers to police and we need them to do the job now.” He’s a Bully? CBC News claims he’s been accused of bullying and volatile behavior that has damaged relations with senior leadership and compromised the force’s ability to cope with the truck protest. Multiple sources have told CBC News that Sloly allegedly belittled and berated senior Ottawa Police Service officers in front of their colleagues, and has failed to put forward a solid operations plan to end the crisis. It’s not surprising that the media is canceling and vilifying him. It’s what they do. What the truth is, we cannot say. TRUDEAU THE FASCIST

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association condemned the authoritarian crackdown against the protesters.

“The federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Emergencies Act,” the CCLA said on Twitter. “This law creates a high and clear standard for good reason: the Act allows government to bypass ordinary democratic processes. This standard has not been met.”

“The Emergencies Act can only be invoked when a situation ‘seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada’ & when the situation ‘cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada’,” the CCLA went on.

“Governments regularly deal with difficult situations, and do so using powers granted to them by democratically elected representatives,” the CCLA added. “Emergency legislation should not be normalized. It threatens our democracy and our civil liberties.”

