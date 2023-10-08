CBC Orders Staff Not to Call Hamas Terrorists “Terrorists”

George Achi, the director of journalistic standards at CBC News, ordered staff to not call the Palestinian Hamas terrorists “terrorists.”

Canada listed Hamas as a terrorist entity on Nov. 27, 2002, and reviewed that listing on June 4, 2021. Regardless, an internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation memo directs CBC reporters not to refer to Hamas attackers as terrorists.

StopAntisemitism released what appeared to be a memo from George Achi, director of journalistic standards at CBC News, telling reporters not to say that the “occupation” of the “Gaza strip” ended in 2005. “Israel has maintained control over airspace, seafront, and virtually all movement into or out of the area,” per the apparent CBC memo.

“Do not refer to militants, soldiers, or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story,” the memo added.

We keep hearing about Israel’s blockade of Gaza, but Egypt also blockades Gaza to protect its citizens.

And Israel hasn’t occupied Gaza since 2005.

The BBC called the massacre a “conflict.” Slaughtering innocent, defenseless civilians is not a conflict. It’s a war crime. Taking innocent people as hostages is a war crime. Firing at hospitals is a war crime. Raping men and women and putting toddlers in cages is a war crime.

These are the bodies of Israelis killed in Israel in the last few days. Many of these people were murdered in their cars or in their homes. @CBC does this not look to you like terrorists or are you condoning this type of behavior? George Achi and others must go or you are liars. https://t.co/QhqksUnXzl pic.twitter.com/GQcM1DHKJI — #AmIsraelChai (@ElenaFelicia4) October 8, 2023

Let me be crystal clear; if this image seems a bit “too far” then you’ve never fought these types. Muslim terrorists only respect one thing and one thing alone, fear through extreme violence. You don’t negotiate with them and you DO NOT show them mercy. Hamas has prisoners as… pic.twitter.com/ElO6ZbdsFK — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) October 7, 2023

