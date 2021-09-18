CBP reports on astronomical amount of fentanyl seized thanks to BidenBama cabal

















The amount of fentanyl seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has skyrocketed over the past year, according to a new report just released by CBP on Friday. That’s only the fentanyl we SEIZED. Most of it gets through to kill our fellow citizens.

Over the past 11 months, there has been an average of 122 seizures per month, for a total of 1,384 total seizures.

By weight, Border Patrol agents have confiscated a total of 10,469 pounds of fentanyl being smuggled into the United States since Oct. 1, 2020 – compared to 4,791 pounds for the entire previous fiscal year.

Democrats will do anything to have total power, even allow 10,000 pounds of a deadly drug. Just wait until they are in charge and see how brutal their rule will be. The open borders and amnesty-citizenship bill (human infrastructure) will give them the permanent electoral majority.

The Washington Free Beacon report:

In 2020, more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses—a 29 percent increase from the previous year and the biggest one-year jump since 2016. President Joe Biden declared the week of Aug. 29 as “Overdose Awareness Week,” pledging a “strong response … to reduce the supply of illicit drugs.” Since 1991, 841,000 Americans have died from a drug overdose, with 70 percent of those deaths caused by opioids.

Experts say that just two milligrams of fentanyl can cause a lethal overdose to people with no tolerance for the drug, meaning the amount of the drug seized by CBP through July could potentially kill two billion people. A senior CBP official told the Washington Free Beacon that an increase in drugs across the southern border comes as no surprise, citing intelligence that concluded cartel operations increase during times of migrant surges.

“CBP agents and officers have seized more than 10,400lbs of fentanyl during FY21 through the end of August, an increase of 160% over the same time period last year,” the Border Patrol announced.

