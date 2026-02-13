CBP Supervisor Harbored a Woman and Child Here Illegally

A Border Patrol supervisor has been charged with harboring an illegal alien, with whom he was romantically involved. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He won’t get ten years, but prison looks likely.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, Andres Wilkinson has made his initial appearance and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian C. Bajew. He was released on a $75,000 bond on Thursday after making his initial court appearance in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas earlier this week.

Wilkinson has served with CBP since 2001 and was promoted to a supervisory position in 2021. In that role, his duties included overseeing the enforcement of customs and immigration laws.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement learned that an illegal alien was residing at Wilkinson’s residence without legal authorization. The complaint further alleges that Wilkinson was aware of her unlawful immigration status yet maintained a romantic relationship with her.

Court records allege the illegal alien initially entered the United States on a non-immigrant visa in August 2023 and later overstayed authorized travel.

In February 2026, investigators interviewed the illegal alien, according to court records. The criminal complaint alleges she had been residing with Wilkinson since August 2024. Court documents further allege Wilkinson provided financial support, including housing, credit cards, assistance with financial obligations, and access to a vehicle registered in his name. The complaint also alleges Wilkinson knowingly transported the illegal alien through U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints.

The complaint further alleges Wilkinson traveled with the illegal alien to San Antonio and that messages indicated she and her child resided with him.

The report says she is his girlfriend, and he was supporting her and the child. However, other reports say she is his niece and her father is his brother. His paramour, Elva Edith Garcia-Vallejo, is his niece.

