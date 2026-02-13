Leftist Lunatic Woman Tries to Burn Down a Warehouse Over ICE

Police are hunting for a leftist woman who tried to burn down a warehouse after its near-sale as an ICE facility. She needs some serious therapy.
The Kansas City Police Department says officers were called to a fire at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, in the 14900 block of Botts Rd.
The warehouse is the same property Platform Ventures attempted to sell to the federal government to use as an ICE detention facility.
Earlier Thursday, the company announced it would not move forward with the sale. That is the exact wrong thing to do. It only encourages more fools like this woman. The squeaky wheels should never get the grease.
When officers arrived, they say the Kansas City Fire Department told them the building appeared to have been intentionally burned.
Witnesses reported that an unknown woman approached the building and appeared to spray something before setting it on fire.
She could be an AWFUL: affluent, white, female, urban liberal. They are all nuts.
She will be easily identified and arrested. But if a court calls her mentally ill then she may avoid confinement. I anxiously await news of her arrest. She has been on KC news so many people saw her.
A democrat or a corrupt judge will give her a slap on the wrist sentence.
Another misguided, empty soul who seeks to find meaning for her life. Based on the clear footage, they should be able to find this person rather easily. If they can’t, it’s because they don’t want to find her. I’m hoping she is already in custody. The only problem is – if the company that owned the warehouse doesn’t want to… Read more »