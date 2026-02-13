Tim Walz Offers More Opportunities for Fraud: $10 M in “Forgivable Loans”

In yet another diversionary tactic and another opportunity for fraud, Crazy Tim Walz is offering $10 million in “forgivable loans” for “generational trauma” caused by ICE.

You can’t make this up. It’s not satire. It is a new partisan ploy.

ICE recovered thousands of lost children in Minnesota; many were trafficked. They captured thousands of criminals and tens of thousands of extremely dangerous criminal aliens here illegally.

Walz said:

We’re going to be proposing a reinstitution of our small business emergency fund. It’s what we used very successfully during covid in the recovery, in the economic recovery that we saw in Minnesota that outpaced most of the rest of the country.”

“We’re going to be proposing a first time, $10 million, one-time targeted loans, forgivable loans, that we know, and I want to be very clear, is a very small piece of this.” Walz said that the legislature needs to create further plans for “recovery.”

“The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here,” he added. “There are going to be accountability on the things that happened. But one of the things the incredible and immense costs that were born by the people of this state, the federal government needs to be responsible. You don’t get to break things and just leave without doing something about it.” He emphasized that there should be legislation preventing DHS, Border Patrol, and ICE agents from wearing masks and indicated that federal lawmaking Democrats should not waver on limiting funding to DHS.

“They left us with deep damage,” Walz said. “Generational trauma. Economic ruin in some cases. They left us with many unanswered questions. Where are our children? Where and what is the process of the investigation into those that were responsible for the deaths of Renee and Alex?”

What unmitigated gall after siccing dangerous anarchist mobs and gangs on ICE.

This corrupt moron and his buddy in Minneapolis, Mayor Frey, caused all the problems because they didn’t want to lose any criminal illegal aliens in their voting bloc.

This is the guy who let Minneapolis burn down as his wife sniffed the burning tires. Why is he all of a sudden concerned? I’m sure he still has plenty of criminals left in Minnesota since it’s a sanctuary and ICE pulled out.

Listen to this hideous man: